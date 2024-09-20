See how RUTO and his men have reduced once respected Attorney General DORCAS ODUOR to a heckler in court - Embarrassing VIDEO





Friday, September 20, 2024 - Attorney General Dorcas Oduor shocked Kenyans when she was caught on camera shouting in court during the contempt of court hearing against Administration Police Deputy Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli.

Oduor, who was representing Masengeli, was captured on camera engaging in a war of words with Law Society of Kenya (LSK) lawyers led by Nelson Havi and Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo.

In the embarrassing video, Attorney General Dorcas Oduor, once known for her calm and composed demeanor as a senior counsel, was seen angrily throwing her hands during the court session.

South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro, who had accompanied Masengeli to the hearing, had to step in to calm her down.

Now Kenyans are wondering what happened to Oduor, who was once a brilliant lawyer and an erudite, who could not even hurt a fly.

Here is a video of Attorney General, Dorcas Oduor engaging in a war of words with LSK lawyers.

Attorney General Dorcas Oduor in a heated clash with LSK lawyers led by the outspoken Nelson Havi. The AG is representing convict Masengeli. Havi boldly tells Dorcas to her face to sit down. Who will come out on top in this high-stakes legal showdown? pic.twitter.com/LZf8qxddIE — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) September 20, 2024

