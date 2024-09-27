Actress JENNY MOLLEN recalls turning down a party invite from SEAN "DIDDY" COMBS at 19







Thursday, September 26, 2024 - American actress and writer, Jenny Mollen has recalled how she dodged one of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ “freak-off” parties when she was just 19 years old.

This comes days after Combs, 54, was arrested in a Manhattan hotel on Monday, Sept. 16, and charged with s3x trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prost!tution, according to a federal indictment.

Speaking in a video, Mollen, 45, recalled a time she was invited to hang out with Combs when she was 19.

"Oh by the way, the Sean 'Puffy' Combs thing, I just wanted to tell you guys that one time when I was like 19, I was in San Diego and this guy came over and he's like 'My boss wants to meet you,'” She started.

“Not giving sex vibes,” the now-45-year-old pointed out. “He’s like this big, bouncer-looking guy.”

However, when she met Combs, Mollen described he was “very small” and was wearing “a fur coat kind of vibes-looking outfit.”

“He puts out his hand and he shakes my hands. He had the littlest hands I’ve ever felt, like not like Lazlo little,” she commented, comparing their size to her 7-year-old son, Lazlo.

“Maybe like a 12-year-old hand,” the “Third Wheel with Jenny Mollen” podcaster — who is married to “American Pie” star Jason Biggs — specified before adding that he then invited her up to his room for a party.

However, she denied his invitation.

“Guys, would I have been in a freak-off?” she asked before bursting out laughing. “Would I have been captured in his room […] and would there be footage of me to this day in sort of a crazy exploitative freak off?”

“So glad I didn’t go.”

Her story comes one week after Combs, 54, was arrested under three counts: racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He is currently being detained in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., after being denied bail.

According to court documents, the feds unearthed some disturbing evidence including 1,000 bottles of lubricant and weapons when they raided his various homes in March.

“In or about March 2024, during searches of Combs’ residences in Miami, Florida and Los Angeles, California, law enforcement seized various Freak Off supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant,” the doc reads.

Prosecutors claim that the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper, “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct” for decades, “creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in … sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.”

Diddy was also hit with over a dozen lawsuits from multiple people, including his ex-girlfriend Cassie, who accused him of rape, sexual assault and domestic violence.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied the claims made in the lawsuits.