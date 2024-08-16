"Your friendly neighbourhood doctor is a girlfriend beater" LADY calls out a doctor boyfriend who allegedly abused her physically and he responds







Friday, August 16, 2024 - A woman has gone on X to accuse her boyfriend of nearly killing her.

She claimed he subjected her to verbal abuse first and then physical abuse.

She added that he should have just injected her and killed her, instead of subjecting her to the kind of abuse she experienced.

She proceeded to narrate how he allegedly hit her on the back of her neck once and blood pooled in her mouth just because he saw videos from over a year ago on her SnapChat.

One day after the call out, the doctor responded, admitting his actions. He also apologised to her.

See below.



