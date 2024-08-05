RAILA will decide whether RUTO will be re-elected in 2027 - AHMEDNASIR says as he reveals the immense power BABA wields.





Monday, August 5, 2024 - Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has dismissed claims in some political quarters that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is a political conman.

Raila Odinga has been labeled many names since forming a government of national unity with embattled President William Ruto.

With some calling him an enigma of Kenyan politics, others have labeled him a traitor and a political conman among other derogatory names.

However, according to Ahmednasir, Raila Odinga is the ‘new center of power and future center of power’ after forming a government of national unity with Ruto.

The lawyer, known as Grandmullah in legal circles, said that Raila Odinga will decide whether President William Ruto will be re-elected in 2027.

“Hon Raila isn't just the "new centre of power." His is the "future centre of power."

"He will decide probably in a date in 2026 whether or not President Ruto's government should come down tumbling to the ground.

"He will also decide whether President Ruto will serve two terms or just one term. Hon Raila is that POWERFUL!,” Ahmednasir wrote on X.

