Pressure piles for RUTO to resign ahead of the Nane Nane March on Thursday – See who has joined the Gen Z revolution?





Monday, August 5, 2024 – Pressure had continued to pile on President William Ruto to resign despite doing away with the contentious Finance Bill and dissolving his inept Cabinet.

With Gen Z planning another demonstration on Thursday to force Ruto to resign, another organization has given the young people fresh impetus to keep pushing until the government collapses.

Justice and Equity Council UK has announced support for the August 8 protests by Gen Zs against Ruto and his government.

The council accused Ruto and the National Assembly of incompetence, following the passage of certain acts which had been ruled unconstitutional.

“Parliament and President Ruto have failed to address the issues from June 25, 2024.

"The public demands a government of integrity, competence, and merit.

"We urge President Ruto to resign and establish a caretaker government with a timetable for fresh elections by August 2025.”

“Kenyans should peacefully protest from August 8, 2024, until this administration steps down and new elections are held.

"Security forces should not use their weapons against fellow citizens," the council stated.

According to the council, Kenyans did not ask Ruto to create a broad-based government with Opposition Leader Raila Odinga, but rather state appointments that reflect Kenya's diversity.

As a result, the council has called on Kenyans to join the Gen Zs on Thursday to protest until Ruto resigns, claiming he has lost legitimacy.

"To address these issues, we will join Kenyans from all walks of life at the "nane nane" rally on August 8, 2024," the council said.

