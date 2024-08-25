RUTO was behind KAWIRA MWANGAZA’s impeachment –RAILA ODINGA’s man drops a bombshell





Sunday, August 25, 2024 - One of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s close lieutenants has alleged that President William Ruto was behind the impeachment of Meru County Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

In an op-ed in a local daily, Narok County Senator Ledama Ole Kina argued that the nighttime impeachment of Governor Kawira Mwangaza for the third time had the blessings of State House.

“Plotters of Governor Mwangaza’s downfall took no prisoners.

"They dressed up their case against her as revolving around gross violation of the constitution, gross misconduct, and abuse of office but in truth, it was a naked power grab steeped in male ego carried out with the blessings of the House on the Hill,” Ledama stated.

The senator further said the wrangles between Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua’s influence on Mt Kenya politics, took centre stage in the impeachment process.

“President William Ruto’s influence was unmistakable.

"The threat from Meru politicians to back Gachagua in his tug-of-war with his boss if the Kenya-Kwanza senators voted independently underscored the political gamesmanship at play,” the senator said.

