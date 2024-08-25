GACHAGUA urges RUTO’s allies to go to Mt Kenya region and oppose his unity push instead of hiding in WhatsApp groups like cowards





Sunday, August 25, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has castigated men close to President William Ruto who are opposing his efforts to unite the Mt. Kenya region.

According to Gachagua, some men close to Ruto from the Mt. Kenya region have been insulting him on social media platforms like WhatsApp, while publicly pretending to support him.

“They talk on WhatsApp groups which they know is safe but at funerals, political gatherings, and even churches, they are supporting my push for Mt Kenya unity,” Gachagua stated

Gachagua told the leaders present that it will be impossible for him to push for national unity yet his backyard is in disarray.

The Second in Command, further stated that he foresaw the need to call for national unity even before President William Ruto decided to form the broad-based government.

