FAROUK KIBET threatens MPs who accompany GACHAGUA and how rogue NIS officers attempted to assassinate the DP’s aide





Monday, August 5, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed how President William Ruto’s aide Farouk Kibet has been threatening Members of Parliament who have been accompanying him.

Speaking during a joint interview at his official residence in Karen, Gachagua said Farouk has been threatening MPs who accompany him.

He also said Laikipia East Member of Parliament Mwangi Kiunjuri and Kibet are the biggest enemies of the Mt Kenya region.

"Farouk Kibet and Mwangi Kiunjuri are the greatest enemies of Mt.kenya region," Gachagua said.

Gachagua also said some National Intelligence Service(NIS) officers attempted to assassinate his aide who was shot by gunmen on a motorcycle.

"A bullet was fired, instead of hitting his head, it landed on his shoulder".

"He was admitted at the Nairobi Hospital for 1 week where the bullet was removed,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua also revealed that fast-fading political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, is an NIS agent who uses social media to gauge the public mood.

