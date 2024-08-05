Mining CS nominee HASSAN JOHO reveals his staggering net worth and sets the record straight on drug trafficking allegations





Monday, August 5, 2024 - Proposed Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet nominee Hassan Joho has stated that his net worth is Sh 2.3 billion.

Appearing before the the Committee on Appointments on Sunday, Joho revealed that the wealth comprises his properties and shareholding in a plethora of businesses, some of which are family-owned.

"Largely built by developed properties including my homes in Mombasa, Vipingo, Nairobi, and Malindi.

"Shareholding in property holdings, shareholding in family businesses, valuables in watches and cash at bank," Joho told the Speaker Moses Wetangula led committee.

Joho further said he does clean businesses and he doesn’t do drugs and narcotics as alleged.

“I want to assure you that I engage in clean business activities—businesses that are transparent, auditable, and visible,” Joho stated.

In 2010, then-US ambassador Michael Ranneberger announced travel sanctions on several Kenyan politicians suspected of drug trafficking, including former MPs Harun Mwau, Gideon Mbuvi, Hassan Joho, and William Kabogo.

