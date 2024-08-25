MARY BIKETI was not invited to CS OPARANYA’s homecoming ceremony - See how he proudly paraded his 3 wives! She is just a trophy girlfriend (VIDEO).









Sunday, August 25, 2024 - Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya did not invite his slay queen girlfriend Mary Biketi to his homecoming ceremony attended by President William Ruto.

Oparanya called his three wives to the podium and proudly introduced them to the guests.

Only his first wife was allowed to speak, proof that he holds her in high regard.

He instructed his other wives to go back to their seats as his first wife addressed the guests.

Watch the video.

Look at how Wycliffe Oparanya Introduced his kids and three Wives.

Guess who is Missing? pic.twitter.com/wNEzq96Cq1 — Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) August 25, 2024

