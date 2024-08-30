Man embarrassed by two women he invited to a hotel in Ghana and refused to pay (VIDEO)

Friday, August 30, 2024 - A video that caught a dramatic altercation between two slay queens and a man has sparked mixed reactions across social media platforms.
The incident reportedly took place at a hotel where the man
had invited the women for a night of what he promised would be "total
enjoyment."
However, the night took a turn for the worse in the early
hours of the morning when the man allegedly tried to leave without fulfilling
his end of the bargain. According to eyewitnesses, the situation escalated when
the man, who had spent the night with the two women, ordered a ride and
attempted to leave the hotel without paying them as agreed.
As he approached the car, the two slay queens confronted
him, leading to a heated argument that quickly spiralled into a physical
confrontation. The altercation, which occurred just outside the hotel, drew the
attention of onlookers and hotel staff, who intervened in an attempt to calm
the situation.
Watch the video below
Man embarrassed by two women he invited to a hotel in Ghana and refused to pay pic.twitter.com/Ylu9D6mVpZ— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 31, 2024
0 Comments