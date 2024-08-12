JENNIFER LOPEZ 'spends time with BEN AFFLECK at his Los Angeles house' amid divorce speculation







Monday, August 12, 2024 - Ben Affleck and his estranged wife, Jennifer Lopez reportedly spent time together amid divorce speculation.

According to People, the Oscar-winning star spent time with Jennifer Lopez at his Los Angeles rental on Sunday.

The diva, 55, had earlier taken Samuel, the 12-year-old son he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, shopping at the Century City Mall, and was dropping the child off before she entered the home.

A source has told the site that she likes to keep in touch with Ben's children after living with them at their Bel Air mansion which is now on the market for $68M.

The former Fly Girl has already been seen a few times with his daughter Violet. Affleck and Garner also have Serpahina, who goes by Fin.

Their recent link-up comes days after his wife Jennifer Lopez shared a post to Instagram where she played a remix of her 1999 song If You Had My Love which warns a man she won't tolerate him cheating on her.