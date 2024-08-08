How a 'dead beat' father nearly destroyed his daughter's wedding after claiming that the money the groom gave him as dowry wasn't enough







Thursday, August 8, 2024 - A social media user has narrated how her cousin's ‘deadbeat’ father almost ruined his daughter's wedding, claiming that the money given to him by the groom as dowry wasn't enough.

“My cousin had a dead beat father. On her engagement day (before the actual wedding), she had no option than to allow him take her dowry. This man nearly destroyed the wedding cos he claimed the money the groom gave to him as dowry wasn't enough. Herh! my cousin cried in her wedding gown while putting on her makeup. Personally, I didn't like the man and what he did on that day made me hate him the more,” she wrote.



