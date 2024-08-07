Hamas names YAHYA SINWAR as new overall leader after Haniyeh assassination







Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - Hamas has announced Yahya Sinwar, one of the masterminds behind the deadly attacks on Israel on October 7, as its new overall leader.

Sinwar, who has been the leader of Hamas in Gaza since 2017, will now also replace Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in an explosion in Iran last week, an act widely attributed to Israel.

"The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas announces the selection of Commander Yahya Sinwar as the head of the political bureau of the movement, succeeding the martyr Commander Ismail Haniyeh, may Allah have mercy on him," the movement said in a brief statement.

News of the appointment, came as Israel braces for a likely attack from Iran following the killing of Haniyeh in Tehran.

"The appointment means that Israel needs to face Sinwar over a solution to Gaza war," said a regional diplomat familiar with the talks brokered by Egypt and Qatar, which are aimed at bringing a halt to the fighting in Gaza and a return of 115 Israeli and foreign hostages still held in the enclave.

"It is a message of toughness and it is uncompromising."

Born in Gaza, the 61-year-old Sinwar is a major target for Israeli forces and is believed to be hiding in tunnels to evade attacks. Despite this, he has been influencing the group’s stance in the cease-fire negotiations.''

Sinwar’s new role comes as the Middle East braces for potential retaliatory strikes from Iran and its allies, including Hamas, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the Houthis in Yemen, in response to the deaths of Haniyeh and senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr.

Hamas and Iran have accused Israel of the bombing that killed Haniyeh in Tehran following his attendance at the inauguration of Iran’s new president. While Israel has not commented on the incident, US officials have privately assessed that Israel was responsible.