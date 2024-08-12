Cops reportedly called to break up heated fight between rapper YG and his girlfriend, SAWEETIE

Monday, August 12, 2024 - YG and Saweetie reportedly got into a heated argument over the weekend and the police were called.
TMZ reported that YG and Saweetie were fighting at a
home in Los Angeles, which caused the cops to be called to the scene.
The incident, which occurred last Saturday afternoon August
10, was reportedly a result of Saweetie and YG arguing over an issue over a
cell phone, according to the celebrity news site.
Police were called after someone heard the couple getting
into a loud argument. Once police arrived at the scene, they separated the two
rappers.
After speaking to Saweetie and YG, the officers documented
the incident as a precaution, but no charges were filed.
YG and Saweetie first sparked dating rumours in April 2023
when they were spotted getting close at Coachella. The pair confirmed their
relationship a month later with a PDA-packed vacation to Mexico
