Cops reportedly called to break up heated fight between rapper YG and his girlfriend, SAWEETIE







Monday, August 12, 2024 - YG and Saweetie reportedly got into a heated argument over the weekend and the police were called.

TMZ reported that YG and Saweetie were fighting at a home in Los Angeles, which caused the cops to be called to the scene.

The incident, which occurred last Saturday afternoon August 10, was reportedly a result of Saweetie and YG arguing over an issue over a cell phone, according to the celebrity news site.

Police were called after someone heard the couple getting into a loud argument. Once police arrived at the scene, they separated the two rappers.

After speaking to Saweetie and YG, the officers documented the incident as a precaution, but no charges were filed.

YG and Saweetie first sparked dating rumours in April 2023 when they were spotted getting close at Coachella. The pair confirmed their relationship a month later with a PDA-packed vacation to Mexico