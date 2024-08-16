Controversial Senator GLORIA ORWOBA is reportedly dating former Ghanaian President JOHN KUFOUR after his wife died - Video of them having a nice time in his palatial home leaks.

Friday, August 16, 2024 - Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba flew out of the country to visit former Ghanaian President John Kufour, with reports indicating that they are dating.
A video of the controversial Senator toasting wine with
the former President has surfaced on social media after she visited his palatial
home.
Kufuor’s wife died in 2023 after a prolonged illness took a
toll on her.
His appetite for beautiful women is well-known despite
his advanced age.
Word has it that he might be financing Gloria’s
flamboyant lifestyle and philanthropic activities.
Watch the video of the former President having fun
moments with Senator Orwoba at his residence.
Kumbe huyu hupeana her services in Ghana too. Kazi ipo. pic.twitter.com/YhaXbM4lRQ— Rodgers Kipembe Mpuru (@RodgersKipembe) August 15, 2024
The
