Butula High School student forced to smash his phone with a hammer after sneaking it to school (VIDEO).





Thursday, August 29, 2024 - A student at Butula Boys was caught sneaking a phone to school and forced to smash it with a hammer.

He was filmed smashing the smartphone and dismantling it bit by bit, and many Kenyans said it was the right move since he broke the school rules.

According to the teachers, they were not going to waste time calling parents for a case on why the student carried the phone.

They dealt with him on the spot to act as a warning to other students.

Watch the video.

What are your thoughts on this kind of Punishments? pic.twitter.com/2rh0axQs3e — Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) August 29, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.