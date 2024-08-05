Angry protesters break their way into Bangladesh Parliament (VIDEO)







Monday, August 5, 2024 - Angry protesters in Bangladesh broke their way into the country's Parliament after weeks of protests against a quota system for government jobs.

The break-in occurred after the country's prime minister, Sheikh Hasina,76, resigned and fled to India. She was the longest-serving female leader in the world.

The people of Bangladesh have been protesting since last month over civil service job quotas, economic challenges, and corruption. At least 94 people have been killed, 14 of whom were police officers.

