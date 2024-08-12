Almost 100 girls between the ages of 10 and 14 became mothers in Eastern Cape, South Africa since April - Health Department

Monday, August 12, 2024 - Alarming statistics revealed by the Eastern Cape Department of Health, South Africa, showed that 4,000 teenage girls had given birth in the province since April 2024.
Eastern Cape Health spokesperson, Mkhululi Ndamase said a
total of 4,055 gave birth at public health facilities.
The majority of the girls - 3,961- were aged between 15 and
19, while 94 of the girls were aged between 10 and 14.
Ndamase said the girls claimed they were impregnated by boys
who were the same age.
“Whenever underage girls give birth at our facilities, they
are asked who impregnated them. They always say it’s boys their age,” he said.
He said contributing factors to the teenage pregnancies were
revealed during a dialogue conducted by the Department of Education and the
Department of Social Development with parents, learners, educators and school
governing bodies (SGB) in the Alfred Nzo District, and Ingquza in the OR Tambo
district.
He said various factors that contributed to the high number
of pregnancies included:
“Lack of adequate parental care, support and supervision,
lack of factual education around sexual reproductive health, alcohol abuse,
peer pressure and gender-based violence.”
National spokesperson for the Department of Health, Foster
Mohale said between April 2023 and March 2024, a total of 2,716 girls between
the ages of 10-14 years, and 119,586 girls between 15-19 years became mothers
in the country.
In addition, he said that 1,226 girls between the ages of 10
and 14 terminated their pregnancies, while a further 19,246, aged 15-19 years,
also had abortions.
“These are young girls still attending primary and early in
high school level,"
Mohale said these statistics were only from from public
health facilities, adding that there could more if the figures of those who
delivered in private health facilities were added.
The Department said they were implementing Youth zones which
would make it easier for the youth to access health facilities without having
to wait in queues.
“The youth are seen in dedicated consulting rooms and are
seen by younger nurses.”
The statistics between April 2023 and March 2024 nationally
showed that KwaZulu-Natal had the highest numbers of teenage pregnancies,
followed by Gauteng and then Limpopo
Province Ages 10-14 Ages 15-19
Eastern Cape 395 15,827
Free State 106 5,395
Gauteng 430 19,406
KwaZulu-Natal 610 30,478
Limpopo 375 16,262
Mpumalanga 293 11,534
Northern Cape 70 3,538
North West 151 7,525
Western Cape 286 9,622
