Actress LEAH REMINI and husband ANGELO PAGÁN to divorce after 21 years of marriage







Friday, August 30, 2024 - Actress, Leah Remini and her singer husband, Angelo Pagán, are getting a divorce.

They made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday, August 29.

“Well, here we are. After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce,” the couple announced in a joint post.

“This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it’s what’s best for us.”

Remini, 54, and Pagán, 56, decided to pull the plug on their marriage after outgrowing their respective roles to each other.

“We both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn’t fit us anymore,” they continued.

“After a lot of effort and consideration, we’ve decided to take this step, which reflects who we are today.”

Despite being optimistic about their divorce, the former couple admitted they are “sad” to navigate their future no longer being husband and wife.

“We’ve been best friends for so many years,” they continued. “We are still celebrating holidays together, watching our favourite TV shows together, and gathering as a family.”

The pair added, “Our bond is still strong — it’s just evolved into something different.”

The estranged couple celebrated their successful marriage and the “many beautiful memories” they created with each other and their 20-year-old daughter, Sofia Bella Pagán.

“We’re looking forward to creating even more cherished moments — just in a different way,” they wrote.

Remini and Angelo promised to be “transparent” with fans as they journey through “unknown territory,” explaining they want to teach couples in similar situations that divorce doesn’t always mean a failed relationship.

Along with the announcement, the actors shared a throwback photo of themselves when they started dating next to a recent photo of the two together.



