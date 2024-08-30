Actress LEAH REMINI and husband ANGELO PAGÁN to divorce after 21 years of marriage

Friday, August 30, 2024 - Actress, Leah Remini and her singer husband, Angelo Pagán, are getting a divorce.
They made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday, August
29.
“Well, here we are. After 28 years together and 21 years of
marriage, we have decided to file for divorce,” the couple announced in a joint
post.
“This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as
hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we
know it’s what’s best for us.”
Remini, 54, and Pagán, 56, decided to pull the plug on their
marriage after outgrowing their respective roles to each other.
“We both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing
roles that didn’t fit us anymore,” they continued.
“After a lot of effort and consideration, we’ve decided to
take this step, which reflects who we are today.”
Despite being optimistic about their divorce, the former
couple admitted they are “sad” to navigate their future no longer being husband
and wife.
“We’ve been best friends for so many years,” they continued.
“We are still celebrating holidays together, watching our favourite TV shows
together, and gathering as a family.”
The pair added, “Our bond is still strong — it’s just
evolved into something different.”
The estranged couple celebrated their successful marriage
and the “many beautiful memories” they created with each other and their
20-year-old daughter, Sofia Bella Pagán.
“We’re looking forward to creating even more cherished
moments — just in a different way,” they wrote.
Remini and Angelo promised to be “transparent” with fans as
they journey through “unknown territory,” explaining they want to teach couples
in similar situations that divorce doesn’t always mean a failed relationship.
Along with the announcement, the actors shared a throwback photo of themselves when they started dating next to a recent photo of the two together.
