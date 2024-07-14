World leaders, celebrities react to failed assassination attempt on TRUMP







Sunday, July 14, 2024 - World leaders, celebrities and the global online community have expressed disgust at the attempted assassination of former US president Donald Trump while he was holding a rally on Saturday, July 13.

Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said in a phone interview that the suspected gunman was dead and at least one attendee was killed after gunshots rang through the crowd as former President Donald Trump spoke at a rally Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania.

House Speaker Mike Johnson was the first Republican to put out a statement in the moments after the party’s presumptive presidential nominee was rushed off the stage with blood streaming from his ear.

“Praying for President Trump,” Johnson simply wrote on X.

Former US President George W. Bush says he is “grateful” that former President Donald Trump is safe.

“Laura and I are grateful that President Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life. And we commend the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response,” Bush said in his statement.

US president and Trump's opponent in the coming election, Joe Biden, wished Trump quick recovery.

“I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania,” Biden wrote. “I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well.”

Biden added: “I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

Former President Barack Obama said in a statement that "There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy."

He added that while details were still scarce, "we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn't seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics."

"As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society," former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

"I thank God that former President Trump is safe. As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those in attendance at the former President's rally today are unharmed." she added

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said on the social platform X that his thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump. "I am thankful for the decisive law enforcement response," he said. "America is a democracy. Political violence of any kind is never acceptable."

North Dakota Sen. Doug Burgum, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the three men on Trump's shortlist for vice president, all quickly sent out statements expressing concern for the former president.

Rubio shared an image taken as Trump was escorted off stage with his fist in the air and a streak of blood on his face along with the words, "God protected President Trump."

"I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe. Political violence has no place in our country," said Sen. Chuck Schumer in a statement.

Billionaire Tesla CEO, Elon Musk tweeted that his vote will be going to Trump in the coming election.

