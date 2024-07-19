Details emerge that JOHO has already informed his friends to get ready for his swearing-in ceremony as the Lands CS - The deal is allegedly sealed.

Friday, July 19, 2024 - Former Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, is reportedly being fronted by Raila Odinga as the ideal nominee for the Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, following Raila’s secret handshake with Ruto.
According to popular
blogger Cornelius K Ronoh, Joho has reportedly informed his close friends to
get ready for his swearing-in ceremony.
Reports
indicate that Ruto had agreed to offer Raila seven Cabinet slots and 12
principal secretary positions, as well as several parastatal appointments and
ambassador posts, in a bid to bring the former Prime Minister into the fold.
Raila is also considering
fronting Oparanya, Ojaamong, and Mbadi for CS positions.
This development comes amid growing public outcry over the prospect of Raila
and Ruto joining forces, just months after a bitterly contested election that
saw Azimio reject the results.
The situation echoes the post-2005 referendum period,
when former President Mwai Kibaki cobbled together a government of national
unity, appointing stalwarts from rival political parties to cabinet positions.
Raila's willingness to consider such an arrangement has perplexed and angered many of his staunchest supporters, who have taken to social media to express their opposition to any deal with Ruto.
The
