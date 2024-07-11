Shocking moment a Brazilian goalkeeper is shot by a police officer with a rubber bullet (VIDEO)

Thursday, July 11, 2024 - Brazilian police have launched an investigation after a Brazilian goalkeeper was shot with a rubber bullet by a police officer during a youth team match.
The incident occurred during a match between Gremio
Annapolis and Centro Oeste.
Centro Oeste won the match 2-1 before the incident occurred
after full-time, according to Brazilian newspaper Globo.
A police officer was caught shooting a rubber bullet at
Gremio Anapolis goalkeeper, Ramon Souza, who went down straight.
His club later confirmed he'd received treatment after being
shot in the leg.
The team slammed the incident as a 'criminal act' and vowed
to ensure the officer responsible is punished.
'Gremio Anapolis comes to the public to repudiate the
unfortunate, ridiculous and revolting event, at the Jonas Duarte Stadium, this
Wednesday night, for the twelfth round of the Access Division.
After the end of the match against Central West, our
goalkeeper Ramon Souza was cowardly hit by a rubber bullet, carried out by a
police officer.
'A horrible, unbelievable and criminal act by someone who
should value the safety and integrity of the people, who were there at the
Jonas Duarte Stadium.
'July 10th is marked by a violent, dirty and horrible act
against one of our players, which will never be forgotten.
'The GEA informs that it will take competent measures so
that the responsible person is punished and that justice is done so that this
CRIMINAL act does not go unpunished.
'Our goalkeeper was attended on the field by GEA's doctor,
Dr Diego Bento, who performed first aid.'
🇹🇹| GOLEIRO DO GREMIO ANÁPOLIS ACABA DE TOMAR UM TIRO DA POLICIA AO FINAL DA PARTIDA— Brasileirão da Opressão (@brasileiraoopre) July 11, 2024
🎥 @rbgoiania pic.twitter.com/rIDZVlg7f1
