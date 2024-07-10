REVEALED: HASSAN JOHO, OPARANYA and JUNET MOHAMED to be named as Cabinet Secretaries in RUTO’s government





Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga have agreed to form a government of national unity to address issues raised by Gen Z.

During their three-week protests, Gen Z asked the President to dissolve Parliament and the cabinet and introduce new faces.

To fulfill Gen Z's demands, Ruto is expected to dissolve the cabinet and form a new government of national unity.

Before naming a new cabinet, Ruto and Raila Odinga will convene a national delegate conference with 150 individuals who will create a roadmap for the formation of the new government.

Raila Odinga, who is at the center of this, wants a united Kenya where every community will be represented in the government.

The former Premier has already presented a list of his confidantes whom he wants to be named as cabinet secretaries in the new government.

Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed, and former governors Wycliffe Oparanya and Hassan Joho are among Raila Odinga's lieutenants who are expected to be named as cabinet secretaries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST