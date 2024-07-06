Second female celebrity is linked to actor MATTHEW PERRY's drug-induced death investigation







Saturday, July 06, 2024 - A second female celebrity has been linked to actor Matthew Perry's drug-induced death investigation.

An investigation by the LAPD into the actor's fatal ketamine overdose has uncovered involvement by another friend, InTouch reports.

The unnamed woman was allegedly claiming to be sober, but was a 'walking pharmacy', according to a source.

Photo evidence has reportedly emerged showing the woman with Perry at the office of a doctor who was prescribing him ketamine.

The two would refer each other to their respective doctors in order to obtain the drug and would often confide in each other about their addiction battles, the source claimed.

'If the feds had either one of their phones — especially [the second celeb’s], because she doesn’t erase her text messages — they would probably find conversations about the drug and "How can I get extra?" Like, it will not look good for the celebrity,' the source said.

The anonymous celebrity is the second to be linked to Perry's death after Charlie Sheen's ex-wife Brooke Mueller was named.

Perry was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his LA home on October 28, 2023. He died at the age of 54.

He died from the 'acute effects of ketamine' and drowning, his autopsy revealed, with the actor having similar quantities of ketamine in his system as a hospital patient under general anesthetic.

The actor had been open about receiving ketamine infusion therapy as a treatment for depression.

A criminal probe was launched to establish how the star could have obtained the drug.

It later emerged Mueller had been interviewed 'multiple times' by the LAPD after she and Perry reportedly bonded during stays in rehab.

She was never arrested or handcuffed regarding the inquiries with sources telling InTouch that she has been co-operating with the criminal investigation.

Mueller, 46, has had various issues with substance abuse over the years.

In July 2011, she underwent a rehab program. Two years later, her children were removed from her home because of suspected drug use.