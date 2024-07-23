Sad news as a popular presenter dies in hospital with her husband by her side - Fans shocked by the untimely demise.





Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - Popular Kamba presenter Mercy Mawia, better known as Kamuwetangi, has passed on.

News of the Drive Show presenter’s demise was announced on Facebook by her employer.

The celebrated presenter passed on at a city hospital, where she was undergoing a surgical procedure.

Her husband was at her bedside when she passed on.

Mercy’s sudden demise has shocked her fans and left them grieving.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our Drive Show presenter, Ms Mercy Mawia.

"Mercy, aka Kamuwetangi, passed on this morning while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital after being admitted to undergoing a surgical procedure.

"Her husband, Mr Mwangi, who was at her bedside, confirmed the death, ‘’ a statement by Mbaitu FM reads.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.