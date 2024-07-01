RITA DOMINIC responds after being shamed for taking on a movie role considered beneath her







Monday, July 01, 2024 - Rita Dominic has hit back at a critic who tried to shame her for taking on a role in a new movie.

The X user wrote on the microblogging platform:

"There are certain projects your brand should outgrow, because why is Rita Dominic in lekki wives or whatever it is called! Common."

And the actress replied:

"Dear Actors, only people who have no single drop of artistic integrity speak like this. If you listen to them you will soon begin to believe you are more important than the industry that birth you. You are an ACTOR so make sure to find a way or platform to release the creative energy in you. Continue to hone your skills regardless of empty comments like this cos knowledge is never ending - yours truly, Rita."