Purity goes deeper than what you are imagining. Some people are ‘pure LADIES’ but have dirty hearts and evil minds - Fr. KELVIN UGWU







Sunday, July 07, 2024 - Catholic priest, Rev. Kelvin Ugwu, has said that purity is not only about sanctity from ‘earthly pleasure’.





"Some attend church and prayer ministries but the way they treat their maids or drivers is nothing but evil. . . Just last week, the type of insults I got from people who claim they are followers of a prophet of God, is another example of people whose hearts are dark and far from purity. The height of it all is them wishing evil on my Mum so that she will be brought to their prayer ministry and I will be at their mercy. (I have all the screenshots.)

“The Bible says that nothing impure will see God. We must constantly purge our hearts of bitterness, of vile and of evil. If someone corrects you, take the correction. If you feel you can't take it, why insult the person? Is that what Christianity is about?”