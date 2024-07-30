Ex CS RICHARD ECHESA reveals how RUTO appointed him to a low-paying job – See the monthly salary







Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa has lamented about the frustrations he encountered after President William Ruto gave him a job.

In 2023, Ruto appointed Echesa the chairman of the Kenya Water Towers Agency Board for three years.

Speaking on Monday at Kakamega Golf Hotel, Echesa disclosed how he is poorly remunerated despite holding a senior parastatal job.

Echesa said he was paid a monthly stipend of Sh 54000 and an allowance of 54,000 and they only meet six times a year.

“I am speaking so that those who asked me questions about what changed can understand.”

“I thank the president for giving me a job to serve Kenyans.”

“However, my hands are tied because on that board, we sit six times a year and each time we sit, I am paid KSh 54,000.”

“And at the end of the month, I am paid a stipend of KSh 54,000," Echesa disclosed.

At the same time, Echesa castigated Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula, for not making sure that issues of the Mulembe nation are well taken care of and they ‘eat with others’ at the national table.

