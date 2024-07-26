Mother laments after 3-year-old son was shot while going down slide in park







Thursday, July 25, 2024 - A mother, identified simply as Daysia, has gone on X to lament after her 3-year-old son was shot while going down the slide in a park.

She wrote on the microblogging platform: "Kids go to the park everyday and play who would’ve thought that my baby would’ve got shot just going down the slide? IM LIVIDDD. IM SCARRED FOREVER!!!!"





The mother made a heart-breaking 911 call after her three-year-old son was shot while going down a park slide at a birthday party.

Rylo Yancy, 3, was enjoying a celebration at Riverland Park in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when gunfire erupted from a vehicle that pulled up around 4.30pm on Sunday, July, 21.

As parents tried to protect their children and take cover, Rylo was shot.

The boy was rushed with life-threatening injuries to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.





In a 911 call, a woman could be heard pleading to the dispatcher: "I need an ambulance at Riverland Park. My baby just got shot. We’re at Riverland."

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting at Riverland Park.

First responders arrived to find the 3-year-old victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the young patient to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert. Just after 11 p.m., police confirmed the child had succumbed to his injuries.

Loved ones were seen gathering outside the hospital, as they awaited word on the child’s condition. At around 10:15 p.m., they were seen visibly distraught.





Back at the scene, officers cordoned off the area with crime scene tape, placing at least 25 evidence markers where shots were fired.

Cameras captured a confrontation between police officers and the victim’s grandfather, who collapsed into an officer’s arms before he was brought down to the ground.

Following a brief struggle between the grandfather and three officers who held him down, the grandfather was allowed to join equally devastated family members.

"And I feel so bad for the parents because I know their heart is very hurt just coming out here just to enjoy what somebody had put forth for kids," a neighbour said.





Loved ones said that several people in two cars were involved, but it remains unclear whether they were shooting at each other or at someone who was at the park.

Neighbours said there were dozens of children there.

"Yeah, they had a bounce house, and they had a set up for the pavilion down there," resident Luis Smith said. "Everything was normal, everything was normal."

Then, suddenly, shots rang out.

A witness said balloons and party decor were left knocked over after the abrupt violence.

"It’s just sad that our people can’t get together and reason. As the word says ‘come let us reason together,’ it don’t have to be killing," a neighbor said. “It don’t have to be violence, just get together and find a way to solve things without the gun violence.”