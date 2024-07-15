MICHAEL SCHUMACHER's brother comes out as GAY by sharing picture with his partner on social media







Monday, July 15, 2024 - Ralf Schumacher, a Formula One driver and younger brother of legendary car racer, Michael Schumacher has come out as gay on social media.

The relative of the seven-time F1 champion took to Instagram on Sunday, July 14 to post a picture of himself and another man standing arm-in-arm on a boat.

The caption on the image read: 'The most beautiful thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything.'





Ralf's close friend and German actress Carmen Geiss replied to his social media post, writing: 'I LOVE YOU BOTH SO MUCH.

'You have the best partner, Etienne, you can imagine. After two years you can finally show your love to the world. I have known Ralf for more than 25 years and he has always been a great joy to me.

'Always liberal, a good-hearted person who I can call day and night and above all has always been honest with me in his position.

'I am happy that I got to be a part of this love and even more happy for the two who searched and found each other, because I also love Étienne deeply.'

Michael Schumacher (left) and Ralf Schumacher (right)

It is the first time that German Schumacher has suggested that he is gay despite being in the public eye, particularly in his homeland where he works as a television pundit on F1 coverage – since making his debut in the sport in 1997.

His brother, Michael Schumacher - who won seven world championships throughout his career - was involved in a tragic skiing accident in December 2013 that left him in a medically induced coma.

The condition of Schumacher, who was put into an artificial coma and underwent several surgeries, has been shrouded in mystery ever since, with only brief updates coming from his inner circle.

In January it was revealed that Michael Schumacher is able to 'sit at the dinner table', according to retired star Johnny Herbert.