Leaked WhatsApp conversations reveal that actress GLORIA MORAA made her daughter’s life a living hell, prompting her to take her own life - See what she told close friends before death.





Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - Actress Gloria Moraa’s daughter, Marie, was silently battling depression after her mother subjected her to both physical and emotional abuse.

Before Marie took her own life on Sunday, she confided to close friends that her mother used to beat her to the extent of inflicting serious injuries on her body, forcing her to seek refuge at a relative’s home.

She would also hurl unprintable insults at her and bully her in front of other family members, making her life miserable.

The former Tahidi High actress also blamed her daughter for wasting her youth after she gave birth to her when she was a teenager.

Moraa’s daughter took her own life by inhaling carbon monoxide from a jiko.

Check out the WhatsApp conversation between Marie and her trusted friends.





















