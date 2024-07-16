Here is the 88-year-old Ford Foundation founder giving RUTO sleepless nights by allegedly funding the Gen Z revolution to overthrow him





Tuesday, July 16, 2024 – President William Ruto yesterday went on the rampage, accusing the US-based Ford Foundation of funding the anti-government protests led by the Gen Zs.

Ruto’s accusation ignited serious debate surrounding the Foundation’s influence in Kenya and the implications for civil society.

Ford Foundation was founded in 1936 by Edsel Ford and his father, Henry Ford.

The Foundation has a long-standing mission to reduce poverty, promote democratic values, and foster international cooperation.

Over its 88-year history, the Ford Foundation has become one of the world’s largest philanthropic organizations.

Its commitment to social justice and human rights has made it a key player in funding initiatives aimed at uplifting marginalized communities worldwide.

However, Ruto’s accusations suggest a growing concern among Kenyan leaders regarding foreign influence in domestic affairs.

He challenged the Ford Foundation to explain its role in funding the Gen Z protests which he claimed threatened Kenya’s democracy.

He called on the foundation to either cease its support for the unrest or leave the country at once.

