Here is the 88-year-old Ford Foundation founder giving RUTO sleepless nights by allegedly funding the Gen Z revolution to overthrow him

Tuesday, July 16, 2024 – President William Ruto yesterday went on the rampage, accusing the US-based Ford Foundation of funding the anti-government protests led by the Gen Zs.
Ruto’s accusation ignited
serious debate surrounding the Foundation’s influence in Kenya and the
implications for civil society.
Ford Foundation was founded in
1936 by Edsel Ford and his father, Henry Ford.
The Foundation has a
long-standing mission to reduce poverty, promote democratic values, and foster
international cooperation.
Over its 88-year history, the
Ford Foundation has become one of the world’s largest philanthropic
organizations.
Its commitment to social justice
and human rights has made it a key player in funding initiatives aimed at
uplifting marginalized communities worldwide.
However, Ruto’s accusations
suggest a growing concern among Kenyan leaders regarding foreign influence
in domestic affairs.
He challenged the Ford
Foundation to explain its role in funding the Gen Z protests which he claimed
threatened Kenya’s democracy.
He called on the foundation to
either cease its support for the unrest or leave the country at once.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
