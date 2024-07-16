DONALD TRUMP's campaign raises more than $4million for families of man killed and two others injured during his assassination attempt







Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - Donald Trump's campaign has raised more than $4million for the families of the three men either killed or injured during Saturday's assassination attempt in Pennsylvania,

The number on the Trump sanctioned GoFundMe was at $4,328,763, more than four times its initial $1million goal as of this morning.

All donations will be given to the relatives of late firefighter Corey Comperatore, 50; David Dutch, 57; and James Copenhaver, 74, as they either mourn or wait for their loved ones to recover.

The Trump team confirmed the GoFundMe's authenticity to The Hill, as the two living victims are said to be at hospitals in stable condition.

President Donald Trump has authorized this account as a place for donations to the supporters and families wounded or killed in today’s brutal and horrific assassination attempt,' a description on the highly trafficked webpage reads.





'All donations will be directed to these proud Americans as they grieve and recover.

'May God bless and unite our nation,' it concludes.

The top donation appeared to be from former Trump donor Steve Wynn, a billionaire former casino operator who has lobbied for the GOP frontrunner. He donated an eye-watering $50,000.

Corey Comperatore, a firefighter was struck by one of 20-year-old gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks' bullets while rushing to protect his family at the rally.

He was hailed on the GoFundMe page as 'a brave man, a patriot, and a husband, son and father,' and posthumously promised, 'This country will always remember you.'