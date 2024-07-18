DRAKE's Toronto mansion gets flooded amid record-breaking storm







Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - Drake's home was overtaken by flood amid a heavy rainfall.

The singer shared a video of his home in Toronto on his Instagram Stories.

The video shows the house he refers to as The Embassy flooded with brown water.

Drake joked on Instagram that the rushing water "better be espresso martini".





In the video, Drake and another person are seen trying to clean up the mess.

Toronto has been hit by record rainfall from three huge storms that have cut power and stranded people.

Watch the video below.