DRAKE's Toronto mansion gets flooded amid record-breaking storm

Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - Drake's home was overtaken by flood amid a heavy rainfall.
The singer shared a video of his home in Toronto on his Instagram
Stories.
The video shows the house he refers to as The Embassy
flooded with brown water.
Drake joked on Instagram that the rushing water "better be espresso martini".
In the video, Drake and another person are seen trying to
clean up the mess.
Toronto has been hit by record rainfall from three huge
storms that have cut power and stranded people.
Watch the video below.
Drake shows his mansion was flooded by the heavy rainfall today that affected Toronto and its surrounding cities pic.twitter.com/ifNR8pHKZR— Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) July 16, 2024
0 Comments