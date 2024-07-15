DONALD TRUMP picks Senator JD VANCE, 39, as his running mate for the 2024 election







Monday, July 15, 2024 - Former US president, Donald Trump has announced Ohio Senator JD Vance, 39, as his running mate for the 2024 election.

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social on Monday evening, July 15.

"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator JD Vance of the Great State of Ohio," Trump wrote.

'J.D. has had a very successful business career in technology and finance, and now, during the campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American workers and farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond,' he said.





Vance's selection comes just days after Trump survived an assassination attempt Saturday.

JD Vance would be the third-youngest vice president in history, behind John Breckinridge (36 years old upon taking office in 1857) and Richard Nixon (40 years and 11 days in 1953).

He rose to national fame with the 2016 publication of his memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy.” JD Vance was elected to the Senate in 2022 and has become one of the champions of the former president’s “Make America Great Again” agenda, particularly on trade, foreign policy, and immigration.