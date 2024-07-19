Hizo ni hekaya za abunuwasi and total stupidity - Trans Nzoia Governor GEORGE NATEMBEYA calls out DCI for lying to Kenyans on Kware killings (VIDEO).





Friday, July 19, 2024 - Trans Nzoia Governor and former Rift Valley Regional Commissioner, George Natembeya, has broken his silence on the mysterious killings of women whose bodies were found dumped in Kware.

According to Natembeya, the man DCI claims is the main suspect behind the killings is being framed.

Natembeya alleges that DCI officers tasked with investigating the killings are fooling the public and covering up the case to ease pressure.

“Hizo ni hekaya za abunuwasi. There is no way you can kill all those women and dump their bodies in a quarry without raising eyebrows,” he said.

The former commissioner questioned why none of the victims screamed for help while being butchered, adding that DCI’s narrative doesn’t add up.

He also faulted the Inspector General of Police for transferring police officers at Kware police station, adding that the buck stops with senior security officials in the area where the bodies were dumped.

He also wondered why NIS officers deployed in the area had no information about the macabre killings.

“Where were NIS officers deployed in the area?

"This narrative by DCI is not adding up,” Natembeya said.

Watch video.

