DAVID BECKHAM reveals he knew he was 'always going to be' with his wife VICTORIA just weeks before they met







Monday, July 01, 2024 - Football legend, David Beckham has revealed that he always knew he was going to be with his wife Victoria Beckham, even before they first met.

The iconic couple are set to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on July 4, and ahead of the occasion, the footballer has reflected on the moment he first saw the Spice Girl.

David, 49, told The Sun that he first saw Victoria, 50, in a Spice Girls music video, and told his Manchester United teammate Gary Neville that he was going to 'be with her.'

He said: 'I always said that once I met Victoria, I would always be with her.

'A couple of months before we met I was abroad with the England team. Gary Neville and I were in the hotel room and a Spice Girls video came on.

'I think it was Say You'll Be There. I pointed at the screen and told him, 'That's the girl for me and I'm going to get her.

'It was her eyes, her face. She's my idea of perfection.'

Victoria shared similar insight, saying: 'I fancied David long before we met.

'I remember doing an interview for a soccer magazine and they showed me photos of different footballers.

'I had no idea who he was, but I just remember thinking one word: Gorgeous.'

David and Victoria first met in 1997, when she came to watch him at a Manchester United football match and he said 'hi from across the room'.

Victoria recalled the meeting in a letter for her 18-year-old self in Vogue, writing: 'While the other football players stand at the bar drinking with their mates, you will see David standing aside with his family.

'(He's not even in the first team at this stage—you are the famous one.) And he has such a cute smile. You, too, are close to your family, and you will think how similar he feels to you.'

During an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres show, David also told of the sweet moment, saying: 'She came to a football match—soccer match—and I said 'hi' from across the room and that was it.

'I thought I'd missed my chance, and then a week later she turned up at another football match. She had a few to drink, and she gave me her number.'

After their initial meeting, the couple went on their first date and quickly became inseparable.

In January 1998, just one year after the meeting, David and Victoria announced their engagement.

Speaking about the proposal, Victoria said at the time: 'We'd already looked at a few rings but I didn't know which one he had chosen. I'd told him what my dream ring would be. He remembered and had it specially made for me'.

Mere months before the couple became Mr and Mrs Beckham, David and Victoria welcomed their first child together, son Brooklyn.

The power couple tied the knot in 1999 after two years of dating. The couple now have four children, Brooklyn is now 25, Romeo is 21, Cruz is 19 and Harper is 12.