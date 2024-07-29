Couple gunned down in South Africa







Sunday, July 28, 2024 - A couple, Delon Jaganath and Micaela were shot d*ad in a parking lot of a housing complex in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

The shooting took place on Clayfield Drive in Clayfield around 1am on Friday, July 26, 2024.

Prem Balram from Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said their control room received multiple calls from residents reporting a shooting incident.

“On arrival, Reaction Officers discovered the Phoenix SAPS in attendance," he said.





"The body of a female was found in the passenger seat of a white VW Polo and a man believed to be her husband was located in a pathway approximately 20 metres away

“They were shot multiple times and were pronounced deceased at the scene,"

Balram said witnesses reported seeing a silver VW Jetta (registration unknown) fleeing the scene of the murders.





“The motive for the shooting was not established."

KZN police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo confirmed that police in Phoenix are investigating two counts of murder.

“This follows an incident in which a 26-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were found with multiple gunshot wounds on Clayfield Drive," he said.