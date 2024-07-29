Couple gunned down in South Africa

Sunday, July 28, 2024 - A couple, Delon Jaganath and Micaela were shot d*ad in a parking lot of a housing complex in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.
The shooting took place on Clayfield Drive in Clayfield
around 1am on Friday, July 26, 2024.
Prem Balram from Reaction Unit
South Africa (Rusa) said their control room received multiple calls from
residents reporting a shooting incident.
“On arrival, Reaction Officers discovered the Phoenix SAPS in attendance," he said.
"The body of a female was
found in the passenger seat of a white VW Polo and a man believed to be her
husband was located in a pathway approximately 20 metres away
“They were shot multiple times
and were pronounced deceased at the scene,"
Balram said witnesses reported seeing a silver VW Jetta (registration unknown) fleeing the scene of the murders.
“The motive for the shooting was
not established."
KZN police spokesperson
Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo confirmed that police in Phoenix are investigating
two counts of murder.
“This follows an incident in
which a 26-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were found with multiple
gunshot wounds on Clayfield Drive," he said.
