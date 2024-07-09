CARLO ANCELOTTI reveals reason for not signing Napoli star VICTOR OSIMHEN







Tuesday, July 09, 2024 - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed why the European champions didn’t go ahead to sign Victor Osimhen last summer even though he was a major target of the club.

Los Blancos were among the clubs linked with Osimhen, who enjoyed a stellar campaign with Napoli in the 2022/23 season.

Osimhen was last summer seen as a direct replacement for Karim Benzema, who left for Saudi club, Al Ittihad.

Osimhen scored 15 goals in 25 league appearances for Napoli last season.

Osimhen, 25, scored 26 goals in 32 league appearances for the Partenopei during the title winning campaign.

Ancelotti told Radio Serie A: “No (we didn’t sign Osimhen) because I think the club thought that Benzema’s absence could be remedied by purchasing (Jude) Bellingham.”

The forward is expected to leave Napoli this summer.