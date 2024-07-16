ADELE announces break from music

Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - Adele has revealed that she has no intention of making new material anytime soon, and plans to take a break after her upcoming shows
The English singer made the comments during a new interview
with German outlet ZDF, confirming that she has no plans to work on new
music and wants to take some time out from the industry.
“I don’t have any plans for new music, at all,” she revealed
in the discussion.
“I want a big break after this and I think I want to do
other creative things, just for a little while.”
The hiatus from making new music will seemingly come after
the pop star completes her residency shows in Germany, which are scheduled
for later this summer. These include numerous shows at the purpose built
Munich Messe arena from August 2-24.
