ADELE announces break from music







Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - Adele has revealed that she has no intention of making new material anytime soon, and plans to take a break after her upcoming shows

The English singer made the comments during a new interview with German outlet ZDF, confirming that she has no plans to work on new music and wants to take some time out from the industry.

“I don’t have any plans for new music, at all,” she revealed in the discussion.

“I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while.”

The hiatus from making new music will seemingly come after the pop star completes her residency shows in Germany, which are scheduled for later this summer. These include numerous shows at the purpose built Munich Messe arena from August 2-24.