Actress SHANNEN DOHERTY agreed to finalize divorce from ex KURT ISWARIENKO and terminate alimony just one day before she died







Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - American actress, Shannen Doherty agreed to finalize her divorce from ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko just one day before her tragic passing at age 53.

According to multiple reports, the Charmed star signed a filing to waive spousal support on July 12. Doherty died the following day after a battle with breast cancer.

In addition, Doherty agreed to a 'default or uncontested dissolution' of the marriage.

The move indicates Doherty and her ex finalized their divorce without the involvement of the court.

'The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court,' the paperwork reads, obtained by People.

The documents were subsequently signed by Iswarienko on July 13.

The Sun also reported Doherty relinquished her right to spousal support.

'I knowingly give up forever any right to receive spousal or partner support,' she wrote in court documents obtained by the outlet.

Both Doherty and Iswarienko had requested that the court terminate support for both parties, according to The Sun. 'I ask the court to terminate forever spousal or partner support for Petitioner and Respondent,' reads the document signed by the actress.

Doherty and Iswarienko got married in 2011, but the actress filed for divorce in April of 2023.

It was Doherty's third marriage. She was married to Ashley Hamilton and Rick Salomon.

Doherty died at the age of 53 on July 13. On Sunday, her publicist, Leslie Sloane, confirmed the actor's death.

'It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,' Sloane told People.

'The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace,' Sloane added.

Doherty, who played Brenda Walsh in the hit 1990s show, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. Just two years later, the Charmed star revealed that the cancer had returned after going into remission.

At the time, she told Good Morning America: 'It's going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I'm stage 4. So my cancer came back, and that's why I'm here.

'I don't think I've processed it. It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways,' she said.

Last year, she announced that her cancer had spread to her brain and was undergoing radiation therapy. She later revealed it had also spread to her bones.