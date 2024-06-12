YouTube star, BEN POTTER, dies at 40 after 'unfortunate accident'







Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - YouTube personality Ben Potter has died at the age of 40 after an 'unfortunate accident.'

Potter, was best known as Comicstorian, and had more than three million subscribers on the video-sharing platform.

'Two days ago, on June 8th, my husband, Ben Potter, passed away in an unfortunate accident,' his wife Nathalie said in a statement on the Comicstorian Twitter page.

She noted his work as a content creator, saying, 'To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums.

'To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for.'

Nathalie mentioned her late spouse's 'loving and genuine' nature 'as a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, or even just a stranger.'

She added: 'He was someone who would listen and make time for his loved ones. He would do his best to make everyone laugh and make sure they were okay.

'He was our rock and he'd reassure his loved ones whenever they needed it.'

'He was my world and I need time to be with friends and family,' Nathalie said. 'I have so many things I need to figure out but firstly, I need to grieve.

'I ask that you respect my privacy as well as everyone else's. Right now my priority is preserving everything he's built and I don't have any plans beyond that.

The late content creator's spouse said that his YouTube 'channel was one of his greatest accomplishments' and she planned to keep it going in due time.

'While we all need our time to mourn him, I know he wouldn't want it to end like this,' she said. 'Ben spent over 10 years spreading his love and appreciation for his hobbies.

'It was through his love of exciting stories and well-written characters that got him started on YouTube.'