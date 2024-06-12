Why I have 1,993 unread texts on my phone - BILLIE EILISH

Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - American singer Billie Eilish has revealed that she has almost 2,000 unread text messages.
The ‘What Was I Made For?’ crooner disclosed this in a
recent chat with BBC Sounds hosted by Lily Allen and Miquita Oliver.
“I have 1,993 unread texts. I want to respond, I want to do
whatever somebody is saying or asking of me, and I just don’t. I see it, or
sometimes I don’t even see it, but sometimes I see it and I’m like, ‘Hold on,
let me do this thing first,’ and then I just never do it,” she explained.
