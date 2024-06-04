WETANGULA and MUDAVADI are spent cartridges, RAILA’s man says as he supports NATEMBEYA’s ‘Tawe Movement’





Tuesday, June 4, 2024 - A close confidant of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has rallied support for the Tawe Movement agenda championed by Trans Nzoia County Governor George Natembeya.

Speaking in Kakamega County on Monday, Saboti MP Caleb Amisi said Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula have overstayed as Mulembe leaders.

The ODM party lawmaker said the push to replace Mudavadi and Wetang'ula as the kingpins of the Western region was not a joke.

Amisi claimed the leaders had held key government positions since his childhood, but there was nothing to celebrate for the people of the Mulembe nation.

"People of Kakamega, if you hear us talk about 'Tawe', it is not a joke; it's not child play.

"We are not mad people. When I was three years old, Mudavadi was the minister for transport, and Moses Wetang'ula was the lawyer to the late President Daniel Moi.

"But there was no toilet named after them or even a shade for Mama Mboga," Amisi said amid cheers from the crowd.

Amisi further argued that Mudavadi and Wetang'ula wasted their chances to become the president, adding that it would be difficult for them to succeed President William Ruto.

"We are saying that if you want to be president, 40 years is enough.

"We have respect for them, but 40 years is enough. We need a generational change," Amisi noted.

