KIMANI NGUNJIRI says he supports GACHAGUA’s One-Man, One-Vote, One-Shilling campaign – Dismisses resources allocation based on land size





Tuesday, June 4, 2024 - Former Bahati Member of Parliament, Kimani Ngunjiri, has opposed a push by a section of leaders to have the national cake shared based on land mass.

During an interview with a local media house, the ex-lawmaker said the government should allocate resources based on population.

The politician said there is a need for the government to make sure that regions are allocated resources equitably and not equally.

"On the issue of one-man-one-vote one shilling, we are not saying that the allocation should be made based on population but the votes,'' Ngunjiri said.

Ngunjiri claimed some leaders pushing for the one kilometre one vote one shilling mantra are being dishonest.

"On the issue of One Man One Vote One shilling- Why should some people get more than others?" Ngunjiri said.

"Let us be equal with that one shilling.''

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is among the leaders who have been pushing for the One-man, one-vote, one-shilling policy, saying it will help some overpopulated counties like Kiambu, Kakamega, and Nakuru.

