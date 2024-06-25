Watch the moment demonstrators apprehended a man caught mugging during protests in Nairobi CBD and handed him over to the police (VIDEO).

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 - A suspected mugger was apprehended by protesters in Nairobi Central Business District and handed over to the police after he was caught red-handed stealing.

The young man in his early 20s begged police officers to release him, claiming that he was part of the protesters.

“I am very peaceful. I want change for my country,” he shouted as police officers arrested him and bundled him into the vehicle.

Thousands of youth have flocked into the Nairobi Central Business District to protest against the finance bill.

Reports indicate that police officers are overwhelmed as they try to bar the protesters from accessing Parliament.

