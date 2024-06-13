The fallout between RUTO and GACHAGUA is a hoax – BABU OWINO now exposes their con game on innocent Kenyans





Thursday, June 13, 2024 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has blasted President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, for playing a con game on Kenyans with their alleged fallout.

According to Babu Owino, the alleged rift between Ruto and Gachagua is a plot to win back the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking yesterday, the ODM legislator claimed that Ruto and Gachagua had lost favour among Kenyans, especially in the Mt Kenya region where they promised heaven but have failed spectacularly.

He termed the perceived rivalry as 'games and gimmicks' aimed at hoodwinking Kenyans, asserting that they would work again together ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“President and his Deputy Gachagua are just playing games, there is no fight here.

"I want Kenyans to remember that these people are going to work together.

"They have lost favour in the eyes of Kenyans, especially in the Mt Kenya region. I want to tell Kikuyus, as Babu Owino, your son-in-law, be careful of these two musketeers,” Owino warned.

"The war that is purportedly fought now is to rally you behind one person so that you are delivered later on back to the person who has the knife to chop off your heads,” he added.

The President and his deputy seem to be at loggerheads with a section of leaders in Kenya Kwanza terming the latter a tribalist for pushing the Mt Kenya unity agenda.

The Deputy President further escalated his woes after announcing he is a believer in the one man, one vote, one shilling revenue-sharing formula that has created further division in the ruling coalition.

