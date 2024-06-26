TAYLOR SWIFT swallows bug during London Eras concert







Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - American singer Taylor Swift reportedly swallowed a bug during her Sunday "Eras" show in London.

This happened after the singer hit the stage for the third night in a row at Wembley Stadium. During the 10-minute version of "All Too Well," there was a fly in her mouth.

Taylor was strumming her guitar, standing at the mic, when suddenly announced she had swallowed the bug and asked the audience to pinch hit and sing the lyrics.

Taylor did her best to continue belting out the tune, but she soon stopped, turned to one side and started coughing. She made a quick recovery, jumping right back into the ballad and polishing it off without further interruptions.

