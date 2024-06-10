Stima Sacco HR BERYL OLANGA exposed as a disgruntled staff spills the beans (READ).







Monday, June 10, 2024 - A disgruntled employee of Stima Sacco has come forward to expose the rot at the financial institution.

The Sacco’s human resource manager Beryl Olanga has been accused of professional misconduct.

Read the message that the staff sent to Nyakundi.

Hi Cyprian, Please hide my identity. I'm an employee of Stima Sacco and I want you to expose the high level of corruption in the recruitment process, both internally and externally.

We have a lot of employees who are on contract while others are on a permanent and pensionable basis.

For employees on a 1-year contract, there are many limitations including job insecurity and a paltry salary that does not surpass Ksh 30,000.

Mind you, we have to beg for our jobs whether we perform or not every 3 months before our contracts expire. Meanwhile, those on permanent grade 9 doing the same job are earning over Ksh 100,000 with multiple benefits.

Even accessing loans from the Sacco while on contract is a sickening process.

Aside from that, it's the dream of every employee on contract to get a permanent position.

What's heartbreaking is the open corruption at the HR office. New people who are related to either the HR, particularly Mrs. Beryl Olang, are turning the Sacco into a family gathering.

She brings in her kin, fixes friends' kin from high places, and relatives—distant or close—of a few rogue members of the management team, some of whom are shamelessly working with their children.

For instance, the Nakuru Branch manager and his children are employees of Stima Sacco.

These relatives and friends are brought through the call center or into the branches as casual employees as they await permanent positions.

They barely stay for a year before they get a permanent position, while we have people who have been on contract for more than 7 years, some nearing 10+.

This is demoralizing to the workforce, especially when we attend mock interviews as flower girls and page boys knowing very well that the job has been reserved for a certain person, relative, or friend of either the HR or a member of the management.

How do we compete internally with such people if the same relatives and friends are sitting on those panels? There's a lot of conflicting interests.

The CEO, as a person who respects the division of labor, signs these letters without reference or background checks. Mrs. Olang Beryl has been at the center of this and must be investigated for her corrupt acts of unfair labor practices and nepotism.

It breaks my heart that we have people with long-standing experience serving the Sacco still on contract, while new employees, most of them fresh graduates, are given permanent jobs just because they have been brought by Mrs. Olang or a few rogue members of the management.

The saddest part is that the older employees who went and sat for the same interview are compelled to train them and are told that despite their experience, they didn't pass the interview questions.

Please expose this rot, sir. We believe in your platform.

